Manchester City v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup Final | 25 May 2024

Manchester City v Manchester United – All the action from the showpiece final, as the rivals meet at Wembley Stadium for the second successive season. Then City player Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history last year, notching after just 12 seconds. The Red Devils equalised through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, but another strike from Gundogan gave Pep Guardiola’s men the win, and they will go into this match as favourites to prevail once again given their superior form over the course of the season. Mark Pougatch presents, with analysis from Roy Keane, Joleon Lescott and Ian Wright, pitchside insight with Laura Woods and Karen Carney, commentary by Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist, and reports from Gabriel Clarke