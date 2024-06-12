Home International Games Euro 2024 Hungary vs Switzerland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024

Hungary vs Switzerland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024

Hungary vs Switzerland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Best Goals – Premier League Season 2023-2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by former England internationals Karen Carney and Joleon Lescott – and former French international Gael Clichy – as Hungary and Switzerland meet for the first time at a European Championship when they kick off their Group A campaigns in Cologne. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is the captain and heartbeat of the Hungarian side who topped their qualification group ahead of Serbia – meanwhile, Murat Yakin’s Switzerland qualified for the tournament by finishing second in their group behind Romania and will be led by the ever-combative Granit Xhaka fresh from a hugely successful season with Bayer Leverkusen. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley and Andros Townsend.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
Spain vs Croatia

Spain vs Croatia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024

Next Video
premier league best goals

Best Goals – Premier League Season 2023-2024

Related videos

Top