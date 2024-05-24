Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference – FA Cup final

Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference – FA Cup final

Erik ten Hag pre-match press conference – FA Cup final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BREAKING: Man Utd have held talks with representatives of Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Cancel

Erik ten Hag’s press conference ahead of Man Utd v Man City in the FA Cup final, where he discusses his future and backs Marcus Rashford after being left out of the England squad.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.
We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
BREAKING: Man Utd have held talks with representatives of Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

BREAKING: Man Utd have held talks with representatives of Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Related videos

Top