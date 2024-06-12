Italy vs Albania Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024

Gary Lineker introduces live coverage as reigning European champions Italy begin the defence of their title against Albania in Dortmund. The Albanians have qualified for only their second Euros under the tutelage of coach Sylvinho, the former Arsenal defender, but they face an uphill task if they are to progress from Group B, which also includes heavyweights Spain and Croatia. Italy, meanwhile, can no longer call upon defensive stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, but they still boast a formidable squad, including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the player of the tournament award at Euro 2020. Commentary is by Steve Bower and Jermaine Jenas.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Source 3

