Poland vs Netherlands Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 16 June 2024

Mark Chapman introduces the action as the Dutch, who were European champions in 1988, begin their campaign against Group D rivals Poland in Hamburg. It was in Hamburg that the Netherlands recorded one of their most famous wins, beating hosts West Germany in the semi-finals on the way to winning Euro 88. Current coach Ronald Koeman, who scored in that victory, can call upon some truly elite defensive talent such as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. Poland were only able to qualify for this tournament via the play-offs, beating Wales on penalties in Cardiff. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is their star player, while Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny shone as they reached the 2022 World Cup’s last 16 in Qatar. Commentary is by Robyn Cowen and Martin Keown.

