Premier League top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s headlines 17th June 2024
- Manchester United have reignited their interest in Xavi Simons – after initially agreeing a £50m transfer fee for him last summer.
- Chelsea are not backing down in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.
- Manchester City will not accept a fee lower than £25m for Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 30, with Barcelona interested in signing him on a permanent deal after a loan spell.
- Arsenal prepared to accept a £30 million bid for a high-earning player who’s looking to leave the club [NewsNow]. Reports suggest this player could be linked to PSG’s Xavi Simons or a potential swap deal involving a “very good” Arsenal star
- Erik ten Hag joked that Manchester United ‘disturbed’ his holiday to tell him that he would be keeping his job this summer.
- Manchester United are reportedly also planning a bid for Matthijs de Ligt.
- Newcastle United could be looking to bring back a former Chelsea star who currently plays in La Liga
- Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer two first-team squad members to Crystal Palace in a swap deal to secure the signing of Michael Olise.
- Manchester United will threaten to walk away from a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite after Everton rejected their opening bid worth £43m including add-ons.
- Luis Diaz suffered a gruelling tackle in Colombia’s 3-0 friendly win against Bolivia on Saturday evening, spawning a mass brawl and two red cards.
- AC Milan sent a scout to Dortmund on Saturday night to watch transfer target Armando Broja in the flesh for Albania.