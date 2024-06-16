Slovenia vs Denmark Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 16 June 2024

Laura Woods presents coverage alongside Gary Neville, Joleon Lescott, and Eni Aluko as Slovenia and Denmark – who are in England’s group – face off in their opening match of UEFA Euro 2024 in Stuttgart. Slovenia haven’t qualified for a European Championship since 2000, but their opponents Denmark reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 where they lost to England at Wembley – there is also a preview of England’s group and all the key news ahead of England’s opening game against Serbia. Pien Meulensteen is in the commentary position for this match alongside Ally McCoist.

