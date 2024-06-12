Spain vs Croatia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 15 June 2024

After their epic Round of 16 game at Euro 2020, Spain and Croatia meet again as they begin their Group B campaigns at the Olympiastadion in Berlin – goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal secured a memorable 5-3 win for Spain in Copenhagen after Mario Pasalic’s late equaliser had taken the game into extra time. Talismanic midfielder Luke Modric is still the main man for Croatia in what looks set to be his final tournament of an illustrious career, but Spain have their own midfield maestro in the form of Manchester City’s Rodri and possess one of the world’s most exciting talents in Yamine Lamal – aged just 16, he has impressed in his debut season with Barcelona. Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Ian Wright, Roy Keane, and Gary Neville for coverage of this match – commentary comes from Seb Hutchinson and Lee Dixon.

