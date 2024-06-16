Serbia v England Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 16 June 2024

Gary Lineker presents full coverage of England’s opening European Championship match, with Gareth Southgate’s side taking on Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. England agonisingly missed out on a first European triumph three years ago, losing to Italy on penalties in the final. With Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane shining abroad this season and players such as Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in scintillating Premier League form, the Three Lions begin their campaign amongst the favourites to lift the trophy. Serbia are recognised as the successors to Yugoslavia, who beat England in the semi-finals of the Euros in 1968. Forwards Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic could prove a handful for the England defence. Commentary is by Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer.

