UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 09 November 2023

All the goals and highlights from the latest set of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League, including Copenhagen v Man United, Arsenal v Sevilla and Real Madrid v Braga. IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Roy Keanes Red Cards & Wrightys Referee Rage! | Stick to Football EP 5 Next Video Arsenal vs Sevilla Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid vs SC Braga Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 222 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 161 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal vs Sevilla Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 288 icon Watch LaterAdded FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 215 icon Watch LaterAdded 09:43 GOL SERIE A | Round 11 | Collection | Serie A 2023/24 16.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 08:10 The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Abdo & Carragher | MD 4, TUES 154.4K