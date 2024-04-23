Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD – 24 April 2024

Gary Lineker and guests introduce highlights from the evening’s Premier League games, including a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Wednesday’s matches also feature Manchester United hosting Sheffield United at Old Trafford, Bournemouth travelling to Wolves and Crystal Palace welcoming Newcastle to Selhurst Park.

In addition to all of tonight’s action, there are also highlights of the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea from Tuesday night

