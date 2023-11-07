Arsenal vs Sevilla Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 09 November 2023 Next Video FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid vs SC Braga Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 221 icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 159 icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 09 November 2023 352 icon Watch LaterAdded FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 November 2023 214 icon Watch LaterAdded 08:10 The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Abdo & Carragher | MD 4, TUES 154.3K icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 7 November 2023 1.6K