Serie A Review Show – 23 April 2024

Every goal from round 33 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Luis Alberto, Genoa-Lazio 0-1

0:25 Gianluca Gaetano, Cagliari-Juventus 1-0

0:41 Yerri Mina, Cagliari-Juventus 2-0

0:54 Dusan Vlahovic, Cagliari-Juventus 2-1

1:11 Alberto Dossena (OG), Cagliari-Juventus 2-2

1:31 Alberto Cetti, Empoli-Napoli 1-0

2:01 Diego Coppola, Verona-Udinese 1-0

2:19 Valentin Gendrey, Sassuolo-Lecce 0-1

2:38 Patrick Dorgu, Sassuolo-Lecce 0-2

2:59 Roberto Piccoli, Sassuolo-Lecce 0-3

3:29 Christian Kouame, Salernitana-Fiorentina 0-1

3:49 Jonathan Ikone, Salernitana-Fiorentina 0-2

4:17 Charlese De Ketelaere, Atalanta 0-1

4:34 El Bilal Toure, Atalanta-Monza 0-2

4:52 Daniel Maldini, Monza-Atalanta 1-2

5:15 Oussama El Azzouzi, Roma-Bologna 0-1

5:45 Joshua Zirkzee, Roma-Bologna 0-2

6:10 Sardar Azmoun, Roma-Bologna 1-2

6:31 Alexis Saelemaekers, Roma-Bologna 1-3

7:01 Francesco Acerbi, Milan-Inter 0-1

7:27 Marcus Thuram, Milan-Inter 0-2

8:10 Fikayo Tomori, Milan-Inter 1-2

