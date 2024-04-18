BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 21 April 2024

Highlights, reaction and expert analysis from the day’s four Premier League games, including title-chasing Liverpool’s journey to the capital to face Fulham. The Reds have drawn with Fulham on their last three visits to Craven Cottage in all competitions and will be vying for all three points as Jurgen Klopp attempts to win the Premier League in his last season at the club. Elsewhere, Everton take on Nottingham Forest in a clash at the bottom end of the table, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa host Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth, and there’s a London derby between Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Source 2

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|