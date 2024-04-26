La Liga Highlights – 26 April 2024

Highlights of the La Liga Match Day 32 Previous Video PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Tottenham Hotspur | Team news, the title race and more | PL Next Video Fanzone – 22 Apr 2024 Related videos icon BBC Match of the day MOTD – 24 April 2024 2.6K icon Premier League Review – 24 April 024 1.1K icon08:51 Serie A Review Show – 23 April 2024 665 icon Real Madrid vs Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 21 April 2024 1.6K icon BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 21 April 2024 2.7K icon BBC MOTD: FA Cup Semi-Final Highlights – 21 April 2024 1.7K