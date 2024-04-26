Ange Postecoglou pre-match press conference – Tottenham v Arsenal

Tottenham welcome Arsenal this weekend in the Premier League.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou previews the clash, as his side fight for Champions League football.

His side are currently in 5th place behind Aston Villa.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League.

