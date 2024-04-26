Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou pre-match press conference – Tottenham v Arsenal

Ange Postecoglou pre-match press conference – Tottenham v Arsenal

Ange Postecoglou pre-match press conference – Tottenham v Arsenal
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Tottenham Hotspur | Team news, the title race and more | PL

Cancel

Tottenham welcome Arsenal this weekend in the Premier League.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou previews the clash, as his side fight for Champions League football.

His side are currently in 5th place behind Aston Villa.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball
Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/
Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en
Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #tottenham #tottenham_hotspur #spurs #angepostecoglou #postecoglou #premierleague #pl #epl #arsenal #arsenalfc #afc #thfc

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Tottenham Hotspur | Team news, the title race and more | PL

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Tottenham Hotspur | Team news, the title race and more | PL

Related videos

Top