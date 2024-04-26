Everton vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024

Everton vs Brentford Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Too big, teeth too bright… hes the daddy! 🤣 | David Moyes on why he wont miss Jurgen Klopp 😅 Related videos icon Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 99 icon Fulham vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 100 icon Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 93 icon Manchester United vs Burnley Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 190 icon West Ham United vs Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 247 icon29:43 FC 24 TEAM OF THE SEASON! How much do YOU know about the Premier League 23/24 campaign? 🤔 | Uncut 134