Roy Keanes Red Cards & Wrightys Referee Rage! | Stick to Football EP 5

Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Roy Keane

With the absence of Jamie Carragher due to Champions League commitments, former professional referee Mark Halsey makes an appearance to chat about the latest refereeing and VAR controversies.

Listen to Roy reliving his red card career record and why Wrighty kicked a referee’s door down.

Jill and the team also chat about the impact that Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has had as she announced that she would leave the club at the end of the season, with the boss expecting to take the US Women’s National team job.

And we round off the show with our Super 6 predictions. Find out who has established an early lead between Gary and Roy and what they are going for in their third round of fixtures.

CHAPTERING

00:00: Introduction

00:30: Ian Wright’s Birthday cake

03:34: Guest’s Freedom of City’s

07:17: Tottenham v Chelsea chat

11:12: Wrighty’s rage

18:52: Roy’s red cards

33:38: Former professional referee Mark Halsey joins the show

42:31: Emma Hayes to depart as Chelsea Women’s manager

49:12: Super 6 segment

