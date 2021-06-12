Home International Games Euro 2020 UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 11 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 11 June 2021
Turkey v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 12 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights
EURO 2020 is finally here. The tournament that was delayed by a year and spans 11 host cities across Europe kicks off with the first match in Rome between Italy and Turkey.

