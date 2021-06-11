Home International Games Euro 2020 Turkey v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 12 June 2021
Turkey v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 12 June 2021
Turkey v Italy Full Match – Euro 2020 | 12 June 2021

Turkey v Italy – Gary Lineker presents coverage of the opening game of the delayed tournament, a Group A fixture that takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year, but is now finally set to get under way with this curtain-raiser in the Italian capital. Turkey will be looking for a better showing than 2016, when they finished third in a group also containing Croatia, Spain and Czech Republic, and failed to qualify for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, losing out to Northern Ireland on goal difference. Italy, runners-up in 2012, are the group favourites this time around, with head coach and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini leading the Azzurri to a major tournament for the first time, following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That marked the first time in 60 years that the four-time world champions had not appeared at FIFA’s prestigious eve

