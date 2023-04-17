Man City are the BENCHMARK in Europe! | Thomas Tuchel | Bayern v Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:14 – Do you trust Upamecano to face Haaland again?: I don’t think Haaland was the problem, it was decision making.

01:48 – Is Haaland the best player in the world right now?: Im the wrong person to ask about Haaland.

02:54 – Are Bayern in demise?: Demise, who did you speak to? I don’t feel a club in demise.

04:26 – Harder to score three or concede one?: It’s pretty hard and huge mountain to climb and that’s why we need to believe.

06:19 – Peps comments on mane punching Sane: I hoped we used the energy after that against Hoffenheim, we didn’t and the case is closed.

07:46 – Are Man City more dangerous because they haven’t won the UCL?: Im not so concerned about the match circumstances, we were punished brutally. They are the benchmark.

