Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal Bayern Munich v Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Bayern Munich v Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Bayern Munich v Arsenal Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Extra time/Penalty if any Highlights

Action from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg as Bayern Munich host Arsenal at Allianz Arena. The tie is level after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the 1st leg.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – ET/Pen if any
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Manchester City v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 April 2024

Related videos

Top