Relive the entire 90 minutes: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

Previous Video Man City are the BENCHMARK in Europe! | Thomas Tuchel | Bayern v Man City Next Video Preview: Chelsea v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League – 2nd Leg | 18 April 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Napoli v Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 18 April 2023 455 icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 18 April 2023 789 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 18 April 2023 430 icon Watch LaterAdded Leeds United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 17 April 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 19:24 TEAM OF THE SEASON NOMINEES REVEALED! Who makes your Premier League TOTS? | Uncut 117.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:08 IF Arsenal DONT win Premier League, is it a FAILURE?! | Robbie Lyle on Title Race! 185.4K