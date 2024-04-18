Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Pep Guardiola post-match press conference – Manchester City v Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola post-match press conference – Manchester City v Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final 2nd leg – Highlights | 17 April 2024

Pep Guardiola is keeping grounded despite Manchester City looking on course for a double treble.

Manchester City are top of the Premier League, take on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals and face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi final.

Manchester City won all three competitions last season, but Guardiola is getting carried away ahead of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Road To London

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final 2nd leg – Highlights | 17 April 2024

