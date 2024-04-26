Hull City vs Ipswich Town Full Match – Championship | 28 April 2024

Hull City vs Ipswich Town – EFL Championship Previous Video Gary Neville reacts to THRILLING North London derby! | The Gary Neville Podcast Next Video Nottingham Forest v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 28 April 2024 Related videos icon Juventus vs AC Milan Full Match – Serie A | 27 April 2024 8 icon Nottingham Forest v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 28 April 2024 38 icon Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 28 April 2024 140 icon English Football League Highlights on ITV – 27 April 2024 641 icon Everton vs Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 646 icon Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Full Match – Premier League | 27 April 2024 621