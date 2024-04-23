United Embarrassed, Forest’s Tweet & Liverpool’s Next Boss | Stick to Football EP 27

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet, with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott.

Following Gary’s exclusive interview with Anthony Gordon where the Newcastle winger revealed his love of meditation and visualisation, the team talk about how they prepared for their own matchdays.

With VAR at the heart of controversy surrounding Nottingham Forest’s loss at Everton last weekend, the panel discuss whether Forest were right to criticise the officials decisions on social media.

And drama is never far from Manchester United, with our guests reacting to their FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry after surrendering a 3-0 goal lead.

We also see the return of our Super 6 predictions – has Roy managed to claw some ground back on Gary?

Finally, we end with Community Questions where we discuss who should take over the manager vacancy at Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp this summer, is it correct to ban FA Cup replays and who is the greatest English player to play abroad?

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

CHAPTERING

00:00 Promo

00:52 Behind the Scenes

08:39 Introduction

09:05 How to prepare for matchday

27:35 Nottingham Forest controversy

39:17 Manchester United v Coventry FA Cup semi-final fall-out

59:40 Super 6

01:07:44 Community Questions

01:07:44 Who Should be the next Liverpool manager?

01:17:36 Should FA Cup replays be scrapped?

01:21:20 Best English player to play abroad?

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————