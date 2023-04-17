Home Pre-match Pep Guardiola & Ilkay Gundogan Press Conference | Bayern Munich v Man City | UEFA Champions League

Man City are the BENCHMARK in Europe! | Thomas Tuchel | Bayern v Man City

Pep Guardiola says the return to fitness of Phil Foden is the perfect boost ahead of Wednesday’s huge Champions League quarter-final second leg tie at Bayern Munich and confirmed the England international will be on the bench at the Allianz Arena.

