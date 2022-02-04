Home Review Show Hatate Steals the Show on Derby Week! | Matchweek 24 Round Up | cinch Premiership

Hatate Steals the Show on Derby Week! | Matchweek 24 Round Up | cinch Premiership

Hatate Steals the Show on Derby Week! | Matchweek 24 Round Up | cinch Premiership
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A round up of all the goals and action across the cinch Premiership!

Subscribe to the SPFL YouTube here!: http://goo.gl/jq3jXN
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/spflofficial
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/spfl & https://twitter.com/spflnews

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CONTENT AVAILABILITY INFORMATION – GOALS FROM SATURDAY’S MATCHES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK & IRELAND FROM 6PM ON SUNDAY.
GOALS FROM ALL OTHER MATCHDAYS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW WORLDWIDE FROM MIDNIGHT AFTER THE MATCH.

The SPFL is the leading sporting competition in Scotland, covering the top 42 football teams in the country. Subscribe to the official SPFL YouTube channel to make sure you catch all the best bits from Scottish league football. Scottish football is famous for passionate and exciting matches featuring top teams like Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

The top league is called the Scottish Premiership. Below the top level, there are a further three leagues — the Scottish Championship, Scottish League 1 and Scottish League 2.

Previous Video
Should you bring back Mohamed Salah in GW24? | FPL Show

Should you bring back Mohamed Salah in GW24? | FPL Show

Next Video
Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Related videos

Top