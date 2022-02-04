Home Cup Games FA Cup Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Fourth Round Preview Show | Can Kidderminster Upset West Ham? | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
Manchester United v Middlesbrough Full Match – FA Cup | 4 February 2022

Ahead of the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, we chat to Brighton boss Graham Potter before they face Tottenham Hotspur, Boreham Wood and their incredible journey so far, the ‘Greek Scouser’ Kostas Tsimikas and potential giant-killers Kidderminster Harriers ahead of their game against West Ham.

