BBC Match of The Day 2 MOTD2, 28 April 2024

BBC Match of The Day 2 MOTD2, 28 April 2024
Juventus vs AC Milan Full Match – Serie A | 27 April 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League matches, including the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal. Arsenal led twice but had to settle for a 2-2 draw when the sides met in September. Mikel Arteta’s team will be determined not to drop more points as they chase a first league title for 20 years. There’s also plenty at stake at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, who host reigning champions Manchester City, while Bournemouth take on Brighton. Mark and his guests also look back at the goals and talking points from Saturday’s games.

