BBC Match of The Day 2 MOTD2, 28 April 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League matches, including the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal. Arsenal led twice but had to settle for a 2-2 draw when the sides met in September. Mikel Arteta’s team will be determined not to drop more points as they chase a first league title for 20 years. There’s also plenty at stake at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, who host reigning champions Manchester City, while Bournemouth take on Brighton. Mark and his guests also look back at the goals and talking points from Saturday’s games.

Source 3