Should you bring back Mohamed Salah in GW24? | FPL Show

Should you bring back Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah in Gameweek 24? What are the best strategies for the Double Gameweeks? Which of the new players at Everton and Newcastle United should you consider featuring Dele Alli, Donny van de Beek, Chris Wood or Kieran Trippier? Who are the standout budget options? All these questions and more answered on this week’s episode of the FPL Show.

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Gianni Buttice and Sam Bonfield as they answer your questions, name their best captain picks and reveal their teams for Gameweek 24.

How many points have you scored so far in Gameweek 23? Let us know in the comments.

