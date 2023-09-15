BBC Sportsscene – 16 September 2023

Highlights from the day’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership. Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Salernitana-Torino 0-3 | Radonjic shines in Toro away win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2023/24 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 00:58:28 BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 17 September 2023 4.9K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 16 September 2023 732 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day – 16 September 2023 10.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:48 St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers | Beales Men Secure Victory Despite Injuries | cinch Premiership 11.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:36 Ross County 1-1 Livingston | Points Shared In Dingwall | cinch Premiership 2.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:06 Kilmarnock 2-2 Hibernian | Hard-Fought Contest Ends All Square | cinch Premiership 8.3K