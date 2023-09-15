Home Highlights Salernitana-Torino 0-3 | Radonjic shines in Toro away win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2023/24

Salernitana-Torino 0-3 | Radonjic shines in Toro away win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2023/24

Salernitana-Torino 0-3 | Radonjic shines in Toro away win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2023/24
The Serbian winger struck twice for the Granata in their trip to Salerno, scoring in consecutive games in the league for the first time since 2019 | Serie A 2023/24

#Highlights #SalernitanaTorino #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

