UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 8 September 2022

All the goals and talking points from the latest round of Europa League fixtures including FC Zurich v Arsenal, Man Utd v Real Sociedad and Lazio v Feyenoord.

