UEFA Champions League Highlights – 12 April 2023

A look back at all the goals and highlights from the quarter-final first-leg ties IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video PL Stories: Antony Next Video UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport – 12 April 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sport – 12 April 2023 151 icon Watch LaterAdded AC Milan v Napoli Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 12 April 2023 2.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Benfica v Inter Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 11 April 2023 2.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 11 April 2023 8.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 31:36 LIVE: FRANK LAMPARD & ENZO FERNANDEZ | UEFA Champions League Press Conference 100.4K