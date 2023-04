PL Stories: Antony | PL Originals

Growing up in a notoriously dangerous area of São Paulo, the prestige of playing Old Trafford is something Antony could have only dreamed about as a youngster. Manchester United’s newest Brazilian in the team opens up about his humble upbringing, detailing the stark conditions he faced growing up and how the unwavering support of his family would eventually see him fulfil his destiny in Europe and beyond.