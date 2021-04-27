Home Leagues Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 27 April 2021
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 27 April 2021
A look back at all the recent action from French Ligue 1, including Lyon v Lille, Metz v PSG, Lens v Nimes, Angers v Monaco and Lorient v Bordeaux.

