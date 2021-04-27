Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Chelsea Preview – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 1st Leg
Real Madrid v Chelsea Preview – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 1st Leg
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Thomas Tuchel & Christian Pulisic Pre-match Press Conference: Real Madrid v Chelsea | Champions League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
85 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Real Madrid v Chelsea Preview – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 1st Leg

Champions League match preview: Real Madrid v Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side face the Spanish giants Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel & Christian Pulisic Pre-match Press Conference: Real Madrid v Chelsea | Champions League

Related videos

Top