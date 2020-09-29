Home TV Show News and Interviews Jamie Carragher on the new handball rule | Monday Night Football
Jamie Carragher on the new handball rule | Monday Night Football
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Klopp clashes with Keane in post match interview! | Post match reaction

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
35 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jamie Carragher on the new handball rule | Monday Night Football

Jamie Carragher gives his honest opinion on the new handball rule and why he believes it must change for the benefit of the game.

Previous Video
The Weekend Review

Premier League – The Weekend Review | 29 September 2020

Next Video
mnf

Klopp clashes with Keane in post match interview! | Post match reaction

Related videos

Top