Premier League – The Weekend Review | 29 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Jamie Carragher on the new handball rule | Monday Night Football
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
4 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League – The Weekend Review | 29 September 2020
The Weekend Review
Join us as we cover all the weekend’s matches in detail, with highlights, reactions and expert analysis.