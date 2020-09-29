Klopp clashes with Keane in post match interview! | Post match reaction
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Liverpool v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 28 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
15 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Klopp clashes with Keane in post match interview! | Post match reaction
Jurgen Klopp disagreed with Roy Keane’s opinion that his Liverpool side were sloppy in their 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield.