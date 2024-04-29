Redknapp: Partying With Ed Sheeran & Hiding With Robbie Williams | Football Music & Me

Jamie Redknapp opens up to Geoff Shreeves about his love of soul and R&B, and what happened when he met his hero Luther Vandross. The former Liverpool and England star reveals what really went on when Robbie Williams moved in with him after he left Take That, and recalls his all-nighter in Mallorca with Ed Sheeran. He also talks about the profound significance of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, and being part of the infamous ‘dentist’s chair’ night out with England’s Euro ’96 squad.
00:00-00:36 Intro
00:36-06:06 Music Jamie Grew Up With
06:07-08:23 Music at Liverpool + The Beatles
08:27-11:03 Pre-Match Music + Music Therapy
11:04-18:48 Robbie Williams Hiding in Jamie’s House + Parallels with Musicians and Footballers
19:00-23:56 The Nickname “Spice” + The White Suits
23:57-28:22 Euro 96’ Squad + China Trip
28:23-31:39 Three Lions Track
31:40-33:37 You’ll Never Walk Alone
33:39-40:05 Best Concert Jamie’s Been To + Meeting De La Soul
40:07-41:21 Relationship with John Barnes
41:22-45:24 Partying with Ed Sheeran
