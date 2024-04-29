Redknapp: Partying With Ed Sheeran & Hiding With Robbie Williams | Football Music & Me

Jamie Redknapp opens up to Geoff Shreeves about his love of soul and R&B, and what happened when he met his hero Luther Vandross. The former Liverpool and England star reveals what really went on when Robbie Williams moved in with him after he left Take That, and recalls his all-nighter in Mallorca with Ed Sheeran. He also talks about the profound significance of You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield, and being part of the infamous ‘dentist’s chair’ night out with England’s Euro ’96 squad.

00:00-00:36 Intro

00:36-06:06 Music Jamie Grew Up With

06:07-08:23 Music at Liverpool + The Beatles

08:27-11:03 Pre-Match Music + Music Therapy

11:04-18:48 Robbie Williams Hiding in Jamie’s House + Parallels with Musicians and Footballers

19:00-23:56 The Nickname “Spice” + The White Suits

23:57-28:22 Euro 96’ Squad + China Trip

28:23-31:39 Three Lions Track

31:40-33:37 You’ll Never Walk Alone

33:39-40:05 Best Concert Jamie’s Been To + Meeting De La Soul

40:07-41:21 Relationship with John Barnes

41:22-45:24 Partying with Ed Sheeran

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FootballMusicMe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/footballmusicandme/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@footballmusicandme

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————