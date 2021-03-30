Home International Games World Cup - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Highlights – ITV | 1 April 2021
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Highlights – ITV | 1 April 2021
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Highlights – ITV | 1 April 2021

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Highlights
Mark Pougatch presents highlights of all the action from the night, including England taking on Poland, and Northern Ireland playing host to Bulgaria.

