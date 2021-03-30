Arsenal vs Liverpool preview

Arsenal and Liverpool will both be looking to improve their chances of qualifying for European competition next season when they go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium over the Easter weekend.

The Reds are currently down in seventh in the Premier League table, five points outside of the Champions League places and four points above Arsenal. As a result, the visitors have the shorter odds with any bookmaker among the list of UK betting sites.

The best the Gunners can hope for this season is to finish in the Europa League spots, though they still have the opportunity to qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning this season’s Europa League.

Team News

Willian missed Arsenal’s 3-3 draw against West Ham United due to a calf injury before the international break. The Brazilian has featured in the majority of the Gunners’ Premier League matches this season, either in the starting lineup or from the subs bench so is considered a key part of the team by manager Mikel Arteta. This despite a number of sub-par performances since his move from West to North London over the summer.

Another wide player who could also be missing for the hosts this weekend is Bukayo Saka. The youngster missed England’s matches over the past week with a hamstring injury but the latest Arsenal news is Saka could make his return in time to face Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool’s attempt at a Premier League title defence was hindered very early this season through injuries to key players. Most importantly was Virgil van Dijk, who is out for the remainder of the campaign. Centre-back partner Joe Gomez will be lucky if he returns in time for the start of next season himself.

Joel Matip is another centre-back option that will be out for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign too with the former Cameroon international also sidelined until at least August with an ankle injury.

Captain Jordan Henderson had slipped into the back four as a result and had been performing much better than expected. However, an injury has put him out of action in recent weeks and the latest Liverpool news is that Henderson isn’t expected back until the middle of the month. As a result, Liverpool are left with little choice but to play two youngsters in defence.

Expected Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe; Alexandre Lacazette

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Tiago, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Prediction

Liverpool were comfortable 3-1 winners at Anfield back in September when these two last met and had just turned their form around before the international break, with back-to-back victories over RB Leipzig and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both of these sides have been inconsistent this season and thar was one way to describe Arsenal in their last game alone – from 0-3 down at West Ham before rescuing a point at the London Stadium.

Although Arsenal have the home advantage in this one, we’re leaning towards a Liverpool win.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool