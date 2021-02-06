Fantasy Premier League – 6 February 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether Mohamed Salah is a captaincy option ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City, the teams with the most favourable fixtures, the best forwards scoring FPL points, which Aston Villa assets to consider and more! The experts also reveal their teams and who they’ll be making captain for Gameweek 23.