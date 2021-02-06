Fantasy Premier League – 6 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
40 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League – 6 February 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether Mohamed Salah is a captaincy option ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City, the teams with the most favourable fixtures, the best forwards scoring FPL points, which Aston Villa assets to consider and more! The experts also reveal their teams and who they’ll be making captain for Gameweek 23.