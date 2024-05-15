Jürgen Klopp Interview

The Anfield Wrap’s exclusive interview video with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, as he prepares to depart the club this summer. Neil Atkinson, John Gibbons and Craig Hannan host at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby…

Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc5C5dNupCMbyutNatfBujQ/join

🔴 The Anfield Wrap talks honestly and passionately about Liverpool FC through the eyes of match-going supporters. Share the experience of every LFC game, home and away, in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with reaction to all the news and events that matter to you.

📌 If you like the videos, hit the Like button, Subscribe and turn on Notifications. Thank you for supporting the channel! Up The Reds!

📲 DOWNLOAD TAW’S APP: http://smarturl.it/tawapp

🔔 Want an unbelievable 100 premium shows a month? Subscribe to TAW Player for exclusive podcast and video content: https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/subscribe

👕 Shop The Anfield Wrap for Made In Liverpool LFC Merch: https://shop.theanfieldwrap.com/

Follow TAW on Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theanfieldwrap/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAnfieldWrap/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theanfieldwrap/

Website: https://www.theanfieldwrap.com