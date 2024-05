Manchester City (26-7-3), which can clinch its fourth consecutive title with wins over Tottenham Hotspur (19-6-11) and West Ham United on May 19, has not suffered a loss in Premier League competitions since a 1-0 setback to Aston Villa on Dec. 6.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|