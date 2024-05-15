Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Inside: Behind The Scenes from Klopp’s Final Away Match | Aston Villa v Liverpool

Go behind the scenes at Villa Park as Jürgen Klopp took charge of his final away match as Liverpool manager. Goals from Cody Gakpo & Jarell Quansah, along with an Emiliano Martínez own goal saw the Reds leave the West Midlands with a point.

