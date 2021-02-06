Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021
The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021
The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 64 – ‘Raiding Party’
The good ship Liverpool is taking on water and their title hopes are sinking fast. Now, Captain Klopp and his weary sailors must repel a raiding party from Manchester as Pirate Pep’s men are riding high in the water and have their sights set on the glittering treasure in the Reds’ chest. If City take the spoils when these two clash on Sunday, then surely the Reds will be lost at sea…

