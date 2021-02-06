The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Trickbox: Best skills in Matchweek 22
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
44 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
The John Dykes Show – 5 February 2021
The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 64 – ‘Raiding Party’
The good ship Liverpool is taking on water and their title hopes are sinking fast. Now, Captain Klopp and his weary sailors must repel a raiding party from Manchester as Pirate Pep’s men are riding high in the water and have their sights set on the glittering treasure in the Reds’ chest. If City take the spoils when these two clash on Sunday, then surely the Reds will be lost at sea…