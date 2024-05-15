Andy Cole: Goals, Fallouts & Being Rooney’s Idol | Stick to Football EP 30

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On today’s episode we are joined by Premier League legend Andy Cole.

Wayne Rooney also makes his first host appearance alongside Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott as the panel welcome the treble winner Cole.

With 187 Premier League goals to his name, Cole is regarded as one of the finest strikers to grace England’s top-flight, where he won five Premier League titles, two FA Cup’s, a Champions League and League Cup.

Cole talks about learning his trade at Bristol City before cementing himself as a regular goalscorer at Newcastle followed by his move to Old Trafford.

The Treble winner also opens up about his kidney transplant and how his nephew saved his life.

Finally we welcome Andy’s son and Barnsley striker Devante Cole, who finished the season as the third top goal scorer in SkyBet League One and chats about the influence that his father had on him.

Chaptering

00:00 Behind the Scenes

03:50 Promo

04:46 Introduction

07:10 Why didn’t Cole take penalties?

20:23 Biggest change in Cole’s career?

33:03 Relationship with team-mates

39:45 Move to Manchester United

44:20 England career

01:08:55 Devante Cole

